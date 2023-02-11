Forth Bridge fault disrupts travel for Six Nations in Edinburgh
- Published
A railway defect on the Forth Bridge has caused severe disruption for thousands of rugby fans travelling to the Six Nations match in Edinburgh.
ScotRail urged passengers heading to the Scotland v Wales clash at Murrayfield to consider alternative transport while Network rail attempted to repair the track fault.
Services were affected between Dalmeny and North Queensferry in Fife.
Network Rail managed to fix the fault just after 16:00.
The company said it was working to restore services as quickly as possible.
The match kicks off at 16:45.
Rail replacement bus services were organised at Edinburgh Waverley station and Perth.
ScotRail said Dundee passengers going to Edinburgh can also travel on Glasgow services, changing at Perth, Stirling or Glasgow for connections.
'Working hard'
A temporary Park & Ride site was also set up at the Royal Highland Centre with 2,000 spaces available.
Lothian buses was running a limited bus service from this location.
ScotRail said that during the repair work, customers travelling to the Scotland vs Wales Six Nations match should consider using alternative transport.
However Network Rail said it had resolved the problem just after 16:00 after replacing a section of track.
The company said: "We've now fixed the track fault on the Forth Bridge which caused today's disruption. Our Integrated Control team is now working to restore ScotRail, LNER and Cross Country UK services as quickly as possible.
"We're sorry for the disruption today and appreciate your patience."
Earlier this week, ScotRail said it would add more seats to Edinburgh trains on Saturday to help fans get to the match.