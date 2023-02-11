Man, 24, arrested after pedestrian killed in Cowdenbeath crash

Broad Street in CowdenbeathGoogle
The woman died after the crash in Broad Street

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a female pedestrian was killed in a road crash in Fife.

The incident happened on Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, at about 13:30 on Friday.

Police Scotland said the 38-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, but she died there a short time later.

Sgt Lee Walkingshaw said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch."

