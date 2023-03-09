Police search for man on CCTV after Edinburgh hammer attack
- Published
Police have released CCTV images of a man after a serious assault with a hammer on an Edinburgh street.
A 31-year-old man was hit on the back of his head in a unprovoked attack on the city's Albert Street.
Police Scotland said he was taken to hospital with a serious injury after the incident at 23:35 on 1 February.
The man on CCTV is white, 20-30 years old, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in tall and of medium build. Officers want to trace him as part of their investigation.
Det Con Euan Chancellor of the violence reduction unit, Gayfield CID said: "Violent crime such as this is of the utmost concern to police in Edinburgh.
"I would urge anyone who recognises the male in the images to contact us as soon as possible."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.