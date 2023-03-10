New Duke of Edinburgh hails 'very special day'
Prince Edward said it was a "very special and slightly overwhelming day" for him and his wife Sophie after he was named as the new Duke of Edinburgh.
On his 59th birthday, the new duke and duchess attended an event at the city chambers in the Scottish capital.
His father, the late Prince Phillip, held the title for more than 70 years before his death in April 2021.
The Lord Provost of Edinburgh said the new duke would "do a fantastic job" and be "a great ambassador for the city".
He is only the fifth member of the Royal Family for whom the role has been created since 1726.
Prince Phillip's desire for Edward to hold the title was in recognition of his son's decades-long commitment to the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, one of his greatest legacies.
The scheme, which runs activities, training and challenges for young people, was launched by the former duke in 1956.
More than 1.3m young people participated worldwide in 2018, while in the UK, more than 490,000 people were taking part as of March 2020.
Prince Edward completed his own Award in 1986 and has been a trustee since 1998.
Helen Anderson, the director of the scheme in Scotland, said the organisation was "very excited" about the Prince's appointment.
"He has worked tirelessly in support of the Award for many years and has really taken a marked interest in how the charity is going," Ms Anderson told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme.
"I was sitting with a group of DofE young people in North Lanarkshire today and the Earl [of Wessex] - as he was then - was out visiting them last summer.
"He really does have a very hands-on approach as a trustee, which is great."
A statement from Buckingham Palace said the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were "proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."
What is the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme?
DofE director Helen Anderson says the award scheme is about supporting young people "to find their own voice and take on challenges".
She said: "It is not just about getting wet up a hillside, although there is a bit of that. It's also about making new friends and learning new skills."
Ms Anderson said there are 30,000 young people across Scotland - about a quarter of all 14-year-olds - currently doing a DofE Award.
"They are doing all sorts of things of exciting stuff - working in their communities, helping in food banks, in charity shops, taking part in befriending schemes, playing football, table tennis, all sorts.
"It is really just about helping young people at a point in their life when they are thinking about 'what next? who am I? what do I want to do? what I am interested in?'
"It is about helping them find and follow their passion."
The new Duke and Duchess were in Edinburgh on Friday to attend an event marking the first year of conflict in Ukraine.
As he thanked those attending for the welcome he and Sophie had received in Edinburgh, the Duke said it had been a "very special and slightly overwhelming day... for my wife and now Duchess".
Councillor Robert Aldridge, the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, said he was "surprised" but "very pleased" to hear of Edward's appointment.
Describing the late Prince Phillip as a "superb ambassador - a little controversial at times, but that is no bad thing" - he said Prince Edward would build on his father's legacy.
"He is a senior royal who is very well respected and will be carrying the name of our great capital city all around the world," Mr Aldridge told BBC Scotland.
"I am sure he will do a fantastic job as a great ambassador for Edinburgh.
"Edward has already shown a huge interest in our city - he is patron of the Edinburgh International Festival and has also taken on the patronage of the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.
"He and his wife Sophie are regularly involved in a whole range of activities in the city. He works really hard behind the scenes and has a very strong work ethic.
"It is really great that someone of such stature is taking on the role."