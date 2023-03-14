Tram runs on Edinburgh's Leith Walk for first time in 67 years
- Published
A tram has travelled along Edinburgh's Leith Walk for the first time in more than six decades.
Trials began on Monday night, with the vehicle travelling at walking pace along the new route, as part of the first stage of testing.
Testing will continue overnight throughout the week, with some bus diversions in place as a result.
The new route, which extends Edinburgh's existing tram network to Newhaven, is set to open in the spring.
It the first time a tram has run along Leith Walk since November 1956.
Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener for the City of Edinburgh Council said: "This is a huge milestone for Trams to Newhaven as we see the first trams on Leith Walk in my lifetime."
He said the route is set to be transformative for the area, as well as the city as a whole.
"We're fast approaching the start of passenger services this spring, and that the project is set to be delivered on time and within budget, despite the challenges of recent years, is testament to the hard work of all those involved," he added.
On the first night of testing, a tram travelled slowly along small sections of the route, beginning at Picardy Place.
This will continue through the week, taking place during the night to minimise traffic disruption.
Information on bus diversions is available on the Lothian Buses website.
Once the first stage is completed, the frequency and speed of tram testing will increase, and trams will start running to a timetable.
The managing director of Edinburgh Trams, Lea Harrison, described the trial as a "proud moment" for all involved.
Horse-drawn trams
Leith Walk has a long history as a key area on the city's tramways.
Horse-drawn trams first travelled on the street in 1871, as part of Edinburgh's first tram route. This route saw trams travel three-and-a-half miles from Haymarket to Bernard Street. Cable trams were introduced shortly after.
In 1905, the newly created Leith Corporation Tramways brought in a rival electric tram service.
Leith Walk's position on the boundary between Edinburgh and Leith meant that passenger's travelling along the street would have to disembark at the boundary line, to swap between the Edinburgh service, and Leith Service.
The final tram of this era travelled on Leith Walk on 16 November 1956 as the city made a move towards bus travel.