First minister's residence Bute House to close for 'essential works'
The first minister's official residence is to be closed for nearly five months so essential repairs can take place.
Work on Bute House, at Charlotte Square in Edinburgh, will begin on 17 April and last for 20 weeks, with a scheduled completion date of 1 September.
Meetings of the Scottish cabinet will take place at St Andrew's House while the work is being carried out.
It means Nicola Sturgeon's successor as first minister will have temporary alternative accommodation in Edinburgh.
The SNP leader, who announced her resignation on 15 February, has one more week in office before her successor is announced on 27 March.
Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf are the three candidates competing to be the party's next leader and first minister.
As well as the first minister's official residence in the capital, Bute House is frequently used to hold press conferences, media briefings and cabinet meetings.
External and internal work will be carried out on the Georgian A-listed building, which is owned by the National Trust for Scotland.
In addition to stonework and roof repairs, windows will be refurbished and essential fire safety works carried out.
The repairs follow a survey carried out in August and September 2021, which identified work required to maintain the fabric of the building.
The Scottish government said the cost of the works, and any alternative accommodation for the first minister, would be published "proactively" once they are confirmed after the work is completed.