Edinburgh social workers constantly managing crises - report
Too many people and carers in Edinburgh are not receiving social work services at the right time or place, inspectors have ruled.
The Care Inspectorate found "significant weaknesses" in the city's adult social work and care services.
Inspectors said staff were mostly unable to undertake early intervention and prevention work due to "constantly managing crisis situations".
Edinburgh City Council said work to make improvements was under way.
The Care Inspectorate report follows a similar warning from the watchdog last month that "substantial areas for improvement" were needed in the support for vulnerable adults in Edinburgh.
Kevin Mitchell, executive director of scrutiny and assurance at the Care Inspectorate, said: "Inspectors found significant areas for improvement in adult social work and social care services in the City of Edinburgh.
"Prioritised actions will be required to ensure the needs of people and carers are met, and their wellbeing improved, more consistently."
The inspection of social work and care services delivered by the City of Edinburgh health and social care partnership took place between November and March.
Inspectors found staff were working hard to deliver services but were "under considerable pressure and sometimes overwhelmed".
Staff were "mostly unable" to undertake early intervention and prevention work they were tasked with due to "constantly managing crisis and urgent situations".
In more positive news the Care Inspectorate found that "long standing significant delays" in discharging people from hospital and waiting for care assessments had recently begun to improve.
But, overall, the report found "significant weaknesses in the design, structure, implementation and oversight of key processes" in adult social work services, such as the assessment of people's needs.
An inspection of adult support and protection measures in Edinburgh published last month found "significant areas for improvement in practice and strategic leadership".
The report found there was a large number of social worker vacancies and warned that the department's areas of weakness "could adversely affect experiences and outcomes for adults at risk of harm".
Improvements being made
Cllr Tim Pogson, chairman of the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board, which oversees the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership, said: "I fully acknowledge the findings of the report, as well as the improvements we need to make for those in our care.
"Whilst the review highlights many of the challenges we're already facing into, it was good to see our front-line staff highlighted as an area of strength.
"Our workforce deficit remain one of our biggest challenges, as does the need to address our partnership structures and governance, and we've long highlighted the need for urgent investment into our shared systems and processes."
Mr Pogson added that changes to social work and care system in Edinburgh are already under way, such as the recent appointment of a principal social work officer.