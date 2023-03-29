Man on trial accused of pushing pregnant wife to her death
A man has gone on trial accused of murdering his pregnant wife, and causing the death of her unborn child, by pushing her from an Edinburgh hill.
Kashif Anwar, 29, denies attacking 31-year-old Fawziyah Javed at Arthur's Seat in September 2021.
The court heard agreed evidence at the start of the trial.
A post-mortem examination carried out on Ms Javed gave her cause of death as complications from multiple injuries and a fall from height.
The High Court in Edinburgh also heard that the couple, who married in 2020, had checked into the Residence Inn in Edinburgh for a four-night stay.
Mr Anwar is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Ms Javed at the hotel on 1 September 2021 by repeatedly shouting at her.
He is alleged to have pushed his wife from height and caused her to fall the following day at Arthur's Seat, sustaining such severe injuries that she and her unborn child had both died.
Abusive remarks
Mr Anwar has pleaded not guilty to both charges, which are alleged to have been aggravated by other abuse of Ms Javed, from Pudsey in West Yorkshire.
After hearing the charges, jurors were told that the Crown may lead evidence of alleged events that are said to have taken place prior to her death.
These included claims that between April 2020 and August 2021 in Leeds and elsewhere in England, Mr Anwar shouted, swore and made abusive remarks to Ms Javed, prevented her having contact with family and friends, and controlled and monitored her movements.
Evidence may also be led that in August 2021 he repeatedly phoned, shouted and swore at her, uttered threats that he would not allow her to divorce him or remarry, and threatened her with violence should she contact police.
The Crown also intends to lead evidence that in March 2021, Mr Anwar put a pillow over his wife's face, restricting her breathing, and repeatedly punched her on the head.
It is also alleged that he made threats of violence towards her parents if she ended their relationship with him, restrained and struggled with her, and caused her to fall to the ground and strike her head, rendering her unconscious.
The trial continues.