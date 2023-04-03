Husband seen 'pulling wife about' before Arthur's Seat death
A witness has told a court she saw a man accused of murdering his wife "pulling" her about in the months leading up to her death.
Nicola Lilley, 44, from Leeds, told the High Court in Edinburgh she knew "something wasn't right," after witnessing the incident in August 2021.
The court was shown CCTV which appeared to show a man blocking the path of Fawziyah Javed.
Kashif Anwar, 29, denies murdering his wife by pushing her from Arthur's Seat.
Appearing remotely from the West Yorkshire city, the witness told the trial she saw Ms Fawziyah Javed, 31, being "pulled about", and that she had become concerned for her.
Ms Lilly said: "I just knew something wasn't right. She was just trying to get away from him and (he) was being, sort of, aggressive towards her."
'They won't believe me'
She later found Ms Javed speaking to another woman, and Ms Lilly gave the alleged victim her telephone number.
The court was told that Ms Javed appeared "very upset and frightened", and identified the man to Ms Lilly as her husband.
Ms Lilly said a car then came past and Ms Javed said: "It's my father-in-law."
The witness added: "She got really scared, then she said, 'please tell them what he's just been like with me, they won't believe me'."
The court was told Ms Javed eventually got into the car and Ms Lilly decided to follow the vehicle which went to Galloway Lane, Pudsey, where Ms Javed lived.
Mr Anwar denies all the charges against him, including one of acting in a threatening and abusive way towards his wife at a hotel in Edinburgh the day before the alleged murder.
The court heard that the couple, who married in 2020, had checked into the Residence Inn in Edinburgh for a four-night stay on 1 September 2021.
Ms Javed died due to complications from multiple injuries and a fall from height the following day.
The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.