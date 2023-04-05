Grenade destroyed in controlled explosion in Penicuik

Boyd Orr Drive in PenicuikGoogle
The grenade was found near Boyd Orr Drive in Penicuik

An old grenade found in a residential area in an Midlothian town has been destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Police Scotland were called after the device was discovered near Boyd Orr Drive in Penicuik at 18:40 on Tuesday.

The device was moved to Mauricewood - a wooded area nearby - and a cordon was erected around the site.

The Explosive Ordnance Department carried out the controlled explosion at 08:00 on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.