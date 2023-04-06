Edinburgh University students reject vegan plan
- Published
University of Edinburgh students have rejected calls for all student association venues to go vegan by 2027.
Plant-Based Universities (PBU) Edinburgh campaigners put the motion forward in an effort to fight climate change and use more local produce.
But only 19% of the 812 students who voted were in favour of the plans.
Stirling University students' union became the first in the UK to ban meat and dairy products from its campus outlets in November.
The union has committed to serving only plant-based food by 2025.
PBU Edinburgh campaigner Emily Kemp called the vote outcome "a setback in our strive for climate justice, but not one we will allow to stop us."
"Going plant-based is a step that must be taken, it is only a shame that it will not happen sooner," she said.
"If Edinburgh's students are so far unconvinced that animal farming and fishing is wrecking our planet and would rather take the words of those with a vested interest in concealing the truth, then we will continue to work to change that."
The Countryside Alliance group spoke out against the motion, urging Edinburgh University students to support "sustainable farming communities" as well as "freedom of choice" by voting against the proposals.
A similar vote to ban meat from campus menus was held among Edinburgh University students in 2020. Of the approximate 6,000 students that voted, 58% were against the motion.
The PBU campaign is a nationwide student effort to roll out 100% plant-based catering across higher education institutions.
The universities of Cambridge, Birmingham and Queen Mary have all recently passed similar motions.
Edinburgh student union president Niamh Roberts said: "Our student council is the democratic decision-making body for the students' association, and any student can submit a proposal to be considered at council.
"All of our students are welcome to attend council meetings to discuss and vote on the motions that have been submitted, with the aim of improving the student experience at the University.
"The students' association facilitates these conversations, but the power ultimately lies in students' hands.
"For the vote on plant-based meals, as we do with all votes, we used our democratic processes to ensure fairness and encouraged students to participate in the topics that matter to them."