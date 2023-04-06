Declaration of Arbroath: Anniversary photos released
New photographs of the Declaration of Arbroath have been published by National Records of Scotland (NRS), to mark its 703rd anniversary.
Dated 6 April 1320, the document was sent from Scottish nobles to the Pope, asking him to acknowledge Scottish independence.
It will go on display in Edinburgh this summer, for the first time in 18 years.
The NRS hopes the never-before-seen photographs will bring "Scottish history to life" for viewers.
NRS Chief executive Janet Egdell said: "NRS is proud to help display the Declaration of Arbroath, one of the most prestigious documents in our collections, a record of a key period in Scottish history.
"The declaration is striking but at 703 years old, it's fragile and can only be displayed occasionally to ensure its long-term preservation, under the care of our conservation experts.
"I hope that these new images released today bring this key period in Scottish history to life for people and as many as possible take the chance to see the declaration for themselves from 2 June."
The photographs include close-up shots of the intricate wax seals attached to the document, as well as images of the text written on the scroll which was penned in Latin.
Dr Alice Blackwell, senior curator of Medieval Archaeology and History at National Museums Scotland said she is "delighted" to be able to present the document to visitors this summer.
"Its evocative sentiments have given the Declaration of Arbroath a special distinction, not just in Scotland but around the world," she added.