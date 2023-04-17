Merry Christmas Everyone songwriter dies aged 76
- Published
Scottish songwriter Bob Heatlie who wrote the Shakin' Stevens hit, Merry Christmas Everyone, has died at the age of 76.
Mr Heatlie, from Craigmillar in Edinburgh, was also credited with writing songs for Aneka and Cliff Richard.
He later went on to compose television theme tunes, including the music for the much-loved 1990s children's game show Fun House.
Mr Heatlie died on 8 April.
His work with Shakin' Steven began in 1983 with the single Cry Just a Little Bit. Breaking Up My Heart was next, before Merry Christmas Everyone became the Christmas No.1 in 1985.
Stevens paid tribute to his friend on social media.
He said: "Bob was not only exceptionally talented, but also a great human being. A light has gone out, and we will sorely miss our friend."
In 2015, Mr Heatlie spoke about the success of his festive song, which continued to bring him royalty money each year.
"It is a nice little pension," he told BBC Scotland. "I always thought it would be nice to create a Christmas hit that would become an evergreen. I didn't think it would happen, but it did."
Mr Heatlie also wrote Japanese Boy for Scottish folk singer Mary Sandeman, better known by her stage name, Aneka. It topped the charts in 1981.
He is also credited on Cliff Richard's song Locked Inside Your Prison.
For television, Mr Heatlie wrote the music to children's programmes Little Robots and Trapdoor.
Alongside David Pringle, he also created the Fun House theme tune and the Spin to Win music from Wheel of Fortune.