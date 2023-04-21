Edinburgh Filmhouse: The former cinema building is sold for £2.65m
The building which housed the Edinburgh Filmhouse has been sold for £2.65m.
The cinema in Lothian Road closed in October 2022 after its parent company went into administration with the loss of 102 jobs.
The B listed building has now been sold by the adminstrators, who would not confirm the identity of the new owners.
However, The Scotsman said the successful bidder is pub operator Caledonian Heritable, which owns The Dome, Ryan's Bar and the Theatre Royal.
The company was not available for comment.
A Companies House creditors report said that highest offer from a commercial bidder had been £1m more than was being offered by what it described as cultural bidders.
In February, the administrators reassessed the options after an application to restore the property's alcohol license proved unsuccessful.
It said: "We remained keen to explore a cultural bid and engaged significantly with Creative Scotland as the funding body for all cultural bidders.
"Although a further bid was received from a culturally motivated bidder, it was not at a sufficient level and would not have led to a full recovery to the company's creditors.
"Having reviewed options, we decided the right course of action was to pursue a sale on an unconditional basis with a commercial bidder."
The Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), which also owned the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, ceased trading last October.
It is understood there were 14 bids for the property, which was built in 1830.
The filmhouse building was originally used as a church before being converted into a cinema.