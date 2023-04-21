Vandals cause graffiti damage at Linlithgow Palace
- Published
Vandals have spray painted graffiti on walls, flagstone floors, and a historic fountain in Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said conservation teams were working to assess the damage and the type of paint used, before attempting to remove it.
The palace, which was the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, is due to reopen next month after repair work.
HES said wanton damage to "our precious heritage" was simply unacceptable.
The organisation is appealing to the public following the incident on Thursday.
Peter McGrath, head of physical security at HES, said: "Heritage crime can cause irreparable damage to historic sites, potentially robbing us of our history.
"These incidents also divert resources away from vital conservation work to our sites and monuments.
"Our teams are working hard to address this damage before the palace reopens."
Several walls and flagstone have been defaced, while the historic fountain built by James V in 1538 was spray-painted and physically damaged.
HES is working with Police Scotland, who are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.