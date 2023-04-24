Woman dies after being hit by car on A1
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on a dual carriageway in East Lothian.
Emergency services were called to the A1 between the Thistly Cross and Spott Roundabouts in Dunbar at around 02:55 BST on Monday.
A 45-year-old woman was seriously injured in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed in both directions to allow police to carry out collision investigation work.
Ch Insp Ben Leathes, local area commander for East Lothian, has appealed for anyone who was driving in the area, including those who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
He added that the woman's family were being supported.
The investigation remains ongoing.
