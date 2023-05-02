Ship righted and afloat after toppling in Leith dry dock
A US Navy vessel which tipped over in a dry dock in Edinburgh has been righted and is now afloat.
Two tugs manoeuvred the Petrel around Imperial Dock in Leith on Tuesday afternoon.
The 3,371-tonne ship tipped over on 22 March, sparking a huge emergency operation and leaving dozens injured.
The dry dock is thought to have been flooded to right the ship on Sunday, when pictures of the process were posted on social media.
The vessel had been leaning at a 45-degree angle.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) launched an investigation after the Petrel became dislodged from its holding.
NHS Lothian said 23 people were treated in hospital and 12 at the scene of the incident.
HSE and port operators have been approached for comment.
The Petrel had been moored at the dockyard since 3 September 2020 due to "operational challenges" from the pandemic.
It was once owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who bought the ship to locate historically significant shipwrecks.
In 2022 the Isle of Man-registered vessel was sold to the US Navy, and is now operated by American-owned firm Oceaneering International.