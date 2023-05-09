Finance worker found dead in Spanish holiday villa
- Published
A man from Edinburgh has died and his wife is seriously ill after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a holiday home in Spain.
Jaime Carsi, 40, was found dead on Saturday at a house in Majorca by emergency crews and Mary Somerville, 39, was discovered next to him.
Ms Somerville is understood to be in a serious condition in Manacor Hospital.
The couple were staying at a rural property in Cala Mesquida in the north-east of the island.
Majorcan newspaper Ultima Hora reported they were due to go on a boat trip on Saturday and the alarm was raised when they failed to show up.
Mr Carsi was an analyst for a Scottish investment management firm.
Patti Montella, a friend of the couple, said he was a "magnificent soul" in a social media post.
She wrote: "Jaime Carsi came into my life and took up residence in my heart, so many years ago, in London.
"His smile and spirit are pure love.
"And when he married our precious Edinburgh girl, sweet Mary, it was a match made in heaven."
Mr Carsi described himself online as being from Madrid but it is believed he moved to the UK as a child and relocated to Edinburgh from London about six years ago
Police in Majorca confirmed the incident is under investigation.