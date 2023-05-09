Cancelled comic Jerry Sadowitz returns to Edinburgh Fringe
Controversial comic Jerry Sadowitz is returning to the Edinburgh Fringe, a year after his show was cancelled following complaints about offensive content.
The stand-up and magician has been booked for The Queen's Hall.
Last August the Pleasance cancelled the second of two Sadowitz shows after what they claimed was an "unprecedented number of complaints".
A flyer for the August event carries a warning it is "offensive to everyone".
The three-night run of "Jerry Sadowitz …proudly presents Last Year's Show" is being staged by promoters Regular Music.
Sadowitz, known for his provocative shows, performed in front of 600 people at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on the first night of his 2022 Fringe run.
The Pleasance later said a "large number" of people walked out of the show as they "felt uncomfortable and unsafe to remain in the venue".
The comedy show operator claimed it did not censor its comedians' material when explaining why it cancelled the performance.
Bit it added Sadowitz's act was "extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny".
The comic later said he left the venue "with no hint of anything going wrong" and that his act had been "cheapened and simplified" by the decision.
Sadowitz said his act contained "a lot of silly, exaggerated irony and nonsense, real fake and exaggerated anger and bile... for the purpose of the funny line which follows it".
He added: "I have never once courted a mainstream audience to come to my shows because guess what? In real life I really don't want to upset anyone.
"The show is what it is, for those who enjoy it. The rest of you...please stick to Carry On Films."