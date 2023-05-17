Sheku Bayoh fractured rib falling on arm - expert
An expert has told the inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh that it was likely he sustained a rare rib fracture by falling on his outstretched arm.
The public inquiry into Mr Bayoh's death in Kirkcaldy in 2015 heard he had a fracture to his first left rib.
Professor Anthony Freemont said the injury was so rare that he had to consult medical literature from the 1950s to look at possible causes.
It was unlikely to be sustained as a result of a baton strike, he said.
The trainee gas engineer died after being restrained by around six police officers.
They were called to Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in May 2015 following reports of him acting erratically.
The inquiry is investigating the circumstances of the 31-year-old's death and whether race was a factor.
It previously heard from the pathologist who examined Mr Bayoh after he died, who confirmed it was "sudden death whilst being restrained".
Prof Freemont specialises in diseases of the bones while undertaking post-mortem examinations.
He said: "One of the more common causes of this very rare fracture is falling on to an outstretched arm.
"Here the forces are transmitted along the arm up into the shoulder and then transmitted into all of these ancillary structures to the first rib and can cause it to fracture.
"A blow to the shoulder can also transmit energy in the same way as a fall on to the arm.
"It would though, cause quite marked soft tissue injuries like bruising or some kind of marks from the cause."
Police batons
After Angela Grahame KC, senior counsel to the inquiry, asked him if the fracture could have been sustained as a result of a baton strike, Prof Freemont said it was highly unlikely.
He said: "I'm no expert on police batons, I don't know how heavy they are.
"I can't see how a long stick-like structure would have caused that fracture without causing damage to any other tissues."
There was also no event reported that would lead to injuries consistent with direct external trauma - such as a baton strike - and there was no soft tissue damage that showed this, the inquiry heard.
Prof Freemont also estimated that the fracture was sustained between two and six hours prior to Mr Bayoh's death but most likely occurred during his interaction with police on 3 May.
The inquiry before Lord Bracadale in Edinburgh continues.