Police launch murder probe after Edinburgh street disturbance
Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a woman following a disturbance outside a pub in Edinburgh.
The 33-year-old was seriously injured near the Foot of the Walk on Constitution Street, at about 19:50 on Thursday.
She was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary but later died.
Police Scotland said a 16-year-old male youth had been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
On Friday officers said a post-mortem examination would be carried out to establish the exact cause but the death was currently being treated as suspicious.
'Isolated incident'
Det Insp Bob Williamson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "I want to reassure the community that we are treating this as an isolated incident.
"You will see a significant police presence in the area whilst we carry out investigations."
He added officers would be carrying out door-to-door inquiries and gathering CCTV footage.
Det Insp Williamson also urged anyone who was in the area between 19:45 and 20:00 on Thursday to contact officers or get in touch via a dedicated online portal.
He said: "Through our investigation so far, we are aware that a number of members of the public were in the area at the time, some of whom witnessed the incident and others who came to her aid and we are asking them to come forward."