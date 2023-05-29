Harry Styles sets Scottish stadium concert record at Murrayfield
Harry Styles has broken the record for Scotland's biggest-selling stadium show, according to the concert venue.
More than 65,000 fans watched the former One Direction star perform his Love On Tour show at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday.
Scottish Rugby Union, which owns and operates BT Murrayfield stadium, said it was a "fantastic" event.
The stadium record is previously listed for One Direction, who sold 64,000 tickets at Murrayfield in 2014.
Thousands of colourful fans arrived in Edinburgh for two shows on Friday and Saturday, wearing dazzling clothes and feathers synonymous with Harry's style.
The 28-year-old singer began his world tour at Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium in June last year.
The British and European live shows had been postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
Promoter DF Concerts said it was a "phenomenal number" of ticket sales for one artist.
BT Murrayfield posted on social media: "Record Breaking. Saturday night's concert at BT Murrayfield is the highest-selling stadium concert in Scotland ever with an attendance of over 65,000."
Earlier this month, almost 55,000 fans watched Beyoncé perform at Murrayfield on 21 May.
Thousands more will be back at the stadium tomorrow, as US rocker Bruce Springsteen brings the E Street Band to Edinburgh on his 2023 world tour.
ScotRail said it had added extra services for Springsteen fans and warned that trains would be much busier than normal.