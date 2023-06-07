Boy, 14, dies after 'isolated incident' at school
A 14-year-old boy has died in hospital after an incident at a school in West Lothian.
The emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn on Tuesday afternoon.
The pupil, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
The school said there was an "isolated incident" within the grounds and their community was "devastated to learn of the tragic death" of the student.
A Police Scotland spokesman said officers were called to the school at about 13:20.
"His family have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death," he said.
A statement posted on the school's website said they had set up "ongoing emotional support" for students and staff affected by the "tragic news".
"Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support," the statement from head teacher Andrew Sharkey said.
"We would like to respect the family's privacy at this incredibly painful time.
"We are assisting the relevant authorities with their investigation to establish the facts and we will not be making any further comment at this time."