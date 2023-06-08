Teenage boy who died in West Lothian school incident is named
- Published
A 14-year-old boy who died following an incident at a school in West Lothian has been named locally as Hamdan Aslam.
Emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn on Tuesday afternoon.
The teenager was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.
It is understood another 14-year-old boy was involved in the incident which the school has described as isolated. Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.
A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Thursday.
Head teacher Andrew Sharkey said the school community was "devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our pupils".
He said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support.
The school - where singers Lewis Capaldi and Susan Boyle are former pupils - remains open and pupils were being supported.