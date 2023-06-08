Edinburgh short-term lets plan ruled unlawful
- Published
A plan to regulate Airbnb-style lets in Edinburgh has been ruled unlawful by a judge less than four months before it was due to come into force.
Operators and landlords opposed to the scheme took the city council to court last month.
After a two-day hearing at the Court of Session, Lord Braid agreed that part of the proposal was unlawful.
The decision was hailed as a "victory for law and common sense" by the group who brought the case.
The council wants to introduce the licensing scheme in response to concerns about the high number of short-term lets in the capital - particularly in the city centre.
It argues that the lettings have exacerbated housing shortages and fuelled antisocial behaviour.
Hosts had until 1 October to apply for a licence, with people who list whole properties on sites such as Airbnb also needing to apply for planning permission or a "certificate of lawfulness".
Opponents of the scheme raised £300,000 through crowdfunding for a judicial review at the Court of Session, which was said to be largest amount raised for a case in the UK.
The case centred on a presumption against allowing entire flats within tenement blocks to be used as holiday lets unless their owners could demonstrate why they should be exempt.
Lord Braid ruled that the presumption was unlawful and that the lack of provision for temporary licences and requirement for some hosts to supply floor coverings went beyond the council's powers.
The Scottish government had backed the proposals, saying that in certain areas - particularly tourist hot spots - high numbers of lets can cause problems for neighbours and make it harder for people to find homes to live in.
A statement issued by the petitioners in response to the judgement said they hoped it would lead the council and government to "seek a fresh approach that aims to collaborate and work with local operators of self-catering accommodation, recognising the many good things it brings to the economy and people of Scotland".
It added: "As the largest crowd funded case in the history of the UK, the petitioner team are deeply grateful to the many small, local businesses that supported the campaign financially in such uncertain times.
"That grass roots support made it possible for us to take this action, challenging both licensing and planning surrounding short term lets in Edinburgh and the potential wider impact across urban and rural Scotland."
Fiona Campbell, chief executive of of the Association of Scotland's Self-Caterers, welcomed the ruling, which she said would also have ramifications for other licensing schemes across Scotland.
She said: "The Scottish government need to go back to the drawing board on short term let regulation and engage constructively with industry to provide a regulatory framework that works for all stakeholders."
But Eilidh Keay from tenants' union Living Rent Edinbrugh said the decision "demonstrates how a small group of people can use their money and power to weaponise the legal system to their advantage".
She said: "This flies completely in the face of democracy and the will of the people.
"Edinburgh needs homes, not holiday lets. In coming down in support of short term let operators, this decision seems to have forgotten that Edinburgh is in the midst of a housing crisis.
"It is disgusting that the profit of short term let operators should be put before the needs of tenants, residents and communities for homes."