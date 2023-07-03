Edinburgh rehearsals held ahead of King Charles visit
- Published
Rehearsals have been held in Edinburgh in preparation for King Charles being presented with Scotland's crown jewels.
The King will be given the Honours of Scotland during a special ceremony of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral on Wednesday.
An early morning practice procession was held in Edinburgh's Old Town on Monday ahead of the event.
King Charles is beginning a series of events in Scotland, marking the first Holyrood Week since his coronation.
Each year the monarch traditionally spends a week based at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.
On Monday, the King will take part in the Ceremony of the Keys on the palace forecourt where he will be presented with the keys to the city.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are also expected to visit the Great Tapestry of Scotland, seeing a newly stitched panel dedicated to the couple.
Before the service at St Giles on Wednesday, there will be both a royal procession and a people's procession along the Royal Mile.
The people's procession will consist of about 100 people representing different aspects of Scottish life.
The Stone of Destiny will be present at the ceremony in St Giles' Cathedral, where the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland.
Afterwards there will be a gun salute at Edinburgh Castle and a flypast by the Red Arrows.
Disruption warning
Edinburgh City Council has said those wishing to view the processions should plan ahead.
Lord lieutenant Robert Aldridge said: "The eyes of the world will be upon us once again as we mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla."
He warned residents to expect disruption across the city, particularly in the Old Town.
"We're working with our partners to manage this as best we can and to keep residents, businesses and visitors updated on the events," he added.
"For those who wish to enjoy the royal and people's processions, I urge you to please plan ahead and keep an eye on our website and social media channels for the latest advice and guidance."