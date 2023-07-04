Man, 21, dies after being hit by car in Edinburgh
A man has died after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.
The 21-year-old was struck by a silver Toyota Auris while walking on Calder Road at about 07:00. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man driving the car was not hurt.
Officers closed the road until about 12:10 to carry out investigations. Sgt Barry Sommerville urged anyone with information on the crash to get in touch - particularly those with dashcam footage.
He added: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."
