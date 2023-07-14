Wife dies after husband in suspected villa gas leak
- Published
A woman has died almost two months after she lost her husband following a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a villa in Spain.
Mary Somerville, 39, was discovered next to Jaime Carsi, 40, at a holiday home in Majorca on 6 May.
She was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
But on Friday it was announced Ms Somerville, from Abriachan in the Highlands, died in an Edinburgh hospice on 2 July.
Majorcan newspaper Ultima Hora previously reported that Ms Somerville and Mr Carsi married two weeks before the incident.
It said they were due to go on a boat trip and the alarm was raised when they failed to show up.
The newlyweds, who lived in Edinburgh, were staying at a rural property in Cala Mesquida in the north-east of the island.
Former Lloyds bank worker Ms Somerville was a yoga teacher and breath work instructor at the non-profit Art of Living Foundation in Edinburgh.
She was a talented harpist, who often played at events organised by the Edinburgh Interfaith Association.
Mr Carsi was an analyst for a Scottish investment management firm.
He described himself online as being from Madrid but it is believed he moved to the UK as a child and relocated to Edinburgh from London about six years ago
Iain Stewart, executive director of the Edinburgh Interfaith Association, paid tribute to Ms Somerville in a social media post.
He said: "It pains me to share this deeply heart breaking news.
"My good friend and friend of the Edinburgh Interfaith Association Mary Somerville sadly passed away at the weekend.
"Many people will know Mary through her role as a teacher in the Art of Living.
"I will remember Mary for her warm and infectious personality and smile that would light up any room."
Mr Stewart urged people to send prayers to her family and loved ones.
He added: "At this time as people of faith we are comforted by the belief that Mary will once again be united with her beloved Jaime."
A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We supported the family of a British woman who was hospitalised in Mallorca."
Guardia Civil have been contacted for a comment.