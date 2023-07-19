The Edinburgh firm that made macrons for Barbie
An Edinburgh macaron maker has spoken of her surprise at being asked to produce hundreds of sweet treats for the new Barbie film.
Mademoiselle Macaron sent 300 French meringue confections to the film set in Hertfordshire last year.
Staff were sworn to secrecy after receiving an email requesting an order from Warner Brothers Studios.
Mademoiselle Macaron founder Rachel Hanretty said staff "let out a little shriek" when the order arrived.
"We weren't 100% convinced that this was the Barbie set," she told BBC Radio Scotland's Lunchtime Live programme.
"But we were speaking to one of the set designers and, lo and behold, the delivery address was simply: Building One, Barbie Set, Warner Bros Studios, Leavesden."
In keeping with the movie's colour scheme, the sweets they supplied were flavoured with rose, raspberry, lemon, orange blossom and caramel.
However, Rachel does not know how the film's producers found out about their business.
She said: "It just seems so far removed from our kitchen in Edinburgh.
"We do sell macarons around the UK, but the fact that they could've been near Ryan Gosling is something to think about."
The film, which is released in UK cinemas on Friday, stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken and was directed by Greta Gerwig.
The cast also includes Scottish actors Sharon Rooney, who plays a lawyer Barbie, and Ncuti Gatwa, who wears a denim jacket for a cowboy-inspired take on Ken.