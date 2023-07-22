Two hurt after car crashes through wall into house in Glenrothes
Two people have been injured and a man arrested after a car crashed through a wall and into a house.
A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the car ploughed into his living room in Glenrothes, Fife, at about 19:50 on Friday.
A woman aged 18, who was a passenger in the Vauxhall Corsa, was also taken to hospital before being released.
The 18-year-old driver has been charged with a road traffic offence.
He will appear in court at a later date.
A woman aged 67, who was inside the house at the time, was not injured.
Police Scotland said officers remained at the scene on Saturday.