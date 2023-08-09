Fife hospital ward closed after watchdog's inspection
- Published
A hospital ward has been closed following an unannounced visit by health inspectors.
Officials from Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) inspected the ear, nose and throat ward at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy last week.
They identified a number of maintenance issues and NHS Fife has now closed the ward in order to carry out refurbishment work.
Patients have been relocated to other parts of the hospital.
A full report on the issues identified by the HIS inspectors will be published at a later date.
NHS Fife said it was already planning refurbishment works for the ward but had brought it forward following the HIS inspection, which took place between 31 July and 2 August.
The board's director of nursing, Janette Keenan, said: "The recent inspection from HIS visited a variety of areas within Victoria Hospital, including those wards within the older part of the site, and identified areas where general maintenance was required.
"The health and wellbeing of our patients and staff are our single biggest priority."
A HIS spokesperson said: "During all our hospital inspections we provide immediate feedback on the day in relation to any key issues we identify.
"This allows the NHS board to take action well in advance of the final report being published. We will publish our findings within the full inspection report at the earliest opportunity."