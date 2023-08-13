Family tribute to 'beautiful' biker mum killed in crash
A family has paid tribute to their "beautiful" motorcyclist mum who died in a crash with a car in West Lothian.
Mother-of-two Natalie Hawkins, 35, was in a collision with a Toyota Celica on the A89 between Armadale and Westrigg on Friday evening.
Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 20-year-old male Toyota driver was taken to hospital as a precaution. He was arrested and released while police inquiries are ongoing.
In a tribute, Ms Hawkins' family said: "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt with the heart.
"Natalie is an epitome of this quote and has left a void in the hearts of her two daughters and anyone who knew her."
The A89 was closed at the scene for several hours on Friday for a police accident investigation.
The Toyota Celica left the road and ended up on a grass verge.
Police Scotland is appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick said: "We are in the process of piecing together the full circumstances of the incident and it's important we have all the information."