Labour councillor charged over alleged child grooming
- Published
A senior Scottish Labour councillor in Fife has been charged over allegations of child grooming.
The party said they could not comment on a live investigation, but confirmed David Graham had been suspended from the party.
The 41-year-old was Fife Council's spokesperson for health and social care and a member of the NHS Fife board.
Mr Graham was arrested and then released. He will appear at Kirkcaldy Sherriff Court at a later date.
Fife Council's head of legal and democratic services Lindsay Thomson said: "Councillor Graham was charged with an offence and has been suspended by the Labour party.
"He has stepped down from his council appointments pending the outcome of the investigation.
"No further comment can be made by the council during a live police investigation."
An NHS Fife spokesperson confirmed the investigation but was unable to comment further.
Mr Graham was first elected to represent the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages in 2012.
He also sits on the council's environment and transport and Levenmouth Area Committees.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to grooming offences following an investigation in Fife.
"He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.
"Further inquiries are ongoing."