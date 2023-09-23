Car crashes and flips on side near Edinburgh tram line
- Published
A car crashed and flipped on its side in Edinburgh prompting an emergency response.
The collision happened at about 17:00 on Friday on West Maitland Street at Coates Place.
Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene - where firefighters helped make the vehicle safe.
It is not yet known whether there were any injuries. Trams and buses were disrupted while police made inquiries.
Full tram service resumed at about 18:45.