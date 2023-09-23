Man 'dragged some distance' in Livingston hit-and-run
A man has been seriously hurt after being "dragged some distance" in a hit-and-run in Livingstone.
The 46-year-old was standing behind a stationary white car before he was dragged along Queens Crescent at about 22:55 on Friday.
Police said the car was seen speeding away from the scene out of Queens Crescent and onto Houston Road.
The man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a serious leg injury.
A number of witnesses had found him lying in the street on Queens Crescent and called an ambulance.
Police said inquiries so far had established the man had been dragged some distance along the road.
The force has urged anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact the non-emergency line, particularly those with dash cam footage.
Det Con Watson from Livingston CID said: "Queens Crescent is a busy residential street and there would have been a considerable amount of noise and commotion around the time of the incident.
"It is absolutely vital that anyone who witnessed what happened comes forward and assists with the investigation."