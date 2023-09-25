Man who murdered father-of-three in Edinburgh jailed
- Published
A man who killed a father-of-three in a stabbing attack on an Edinburgh street has been jailed for life.
Ryan McCabe, 49, has been ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years for the murder of Liam Maloney on 5 May last year.
A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh said Mr Maloney's sons and wider family had suffered a "devastating loss".
The 30-year-old died in hospital two days after the knife attack in the Niddrie area of the city.
The court heard Mr Maloney was stabbed twice in his neck and died from a blood clot following emergency surgery.
The judge said that during an earlier trial McCabe appeared to have sought to discredit Mr Maloney's character in a bid to excuse his own behaviour.
Lord Scott said McCabe must serve at least 17 years before he could be considered for release, and any risk he might pose would be taken into consideration.
The court heard McCabe was previously convicted of a serious attack with a weapon in 2020.
He denied murdering Mr Maloney during the attack, but was found guilty by a jury,
The court heard claims there had been an altercation between the two men, and Mr Maloney had an axe which he swung at McCabe and struck him on the arm.
Mr Maloney was then stabbed.
The court heard McCabe claimed it was a "massive regret" he had gone out while armed with a knife.
He said it was intended as a deterrent and he had no intention to use it.