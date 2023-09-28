How can the chickens cross the road in East Lothian? An underpass?
An East Lothian farm knows why its free range chickens need to cross the road - they need more space to spread their wings.
But how can their hens safely cross the 60mph rural road that separates their shed from a spacious field?
East Lothian Eggs' says the solution is to build an 18m (20 yards) long tunnel beneath the B6368.
However, it has ruffled the feathers of some locals who says there is no evidence the chickens will use it.
The community council for Humbie, Bolton, East and West Saltoun has also raised concerns about a six-day road closure that would be needed for excavation work next to Howden Farm, near Gifford.
The farm business was given permission last year for a new shed which would enable it to double its flock from 32,000 chickens to 64,000.
But it now says it needs more space in order to meet free range standards.
In a new planning application to East Lothian Council it says it is required to provide a minimum of 40 hectares (100 acres) of "poultry ranging area" outside its buildings.
The only way this can be achieved, the farm argues, is by building an underpass to allow the hens access to the additional roaming area.
The proposed underpass would have openings which would be 2.5m (8ft) wide and 1.5m (5ft) high.
The application, which is recommended for approval by planning officers, will be considered by the council on Tuesday.
One person who has objected to the plan said the farm's owners knew they would need additional space before expanding their flock.
Planning officers are recommending approval, pointing out it falls within the demands of the local development plan.
