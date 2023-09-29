Woman dies days after being hit by cyclist in Edinburgh
- Published
A 66-year-old woman has died in hospital after being hit by a cyclist in Edinburgh.
The incident happened on Horse Wynd, near the Scottish Parliament, at about 10:40 on Tuesday.
The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died on Friday. The 20-year-old male cyclist was checked over at hospital before being discharged.
Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.