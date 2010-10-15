Drugs with an estimated street value of £5.3m have been found in an industrial unit in the east end of Glasgow.

Strathclyde Police said the the raid on the unit in Nuneaton Street - which recovered heroin, cannabis and other drugs - was one of the biggest drug hauls in the force's history.

Three men aged 39, 47 and 55 have been arrested in connection with the recovery.

Supt John Cuddihy said it was a "phenomenal result".

"It has prevented millions of pounds worth of drugs from hitting our streets and will no doubt save lives," he added.