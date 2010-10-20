Appeal after elderly woman robbed

Police are appealing for help after an elderly woman was robbed in her home in the east end of Glasgow.

The 78-year-old opened the door of her house in Meadowpark Street, Dennistoun, at about 1230 BST to a man aged between 30 and 35.

He engaged her in conversation and then forced his way in, assaulted her and robbed her of a four-figure sum of money and jewellery.

Strathclyde Police said the victim was not physically hurt but badly shaken.

The man responsible for this senseless attack obviously has no conscience Det Insp Graham Cordner, Strathclyde Police

Door-to-door enquiries are taking place and CCTV is being checked out.

The suspect, who was white, about 5ft 8in and had short dark hair, made off in an unknown direction. At the time of the attack he was wearing light coloured denims, a denim jacket and blue gloves.

Strathclyde Police's Det Insp Graham Cordner said: "Thankfully, the elderly lady was unharmed but has understandably been left utterly traumatised by this attack.

"The man responsible for this senseless attack obviously has no conscience and it is imperative that we trace him.

"I would strongly urge anyone who was in the Meadowpark Street area of Dennistoun around lunchtime on Wednesday who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch with police."

Mr Cordner stressed that it was vital that householders asked unknown callers for identification.