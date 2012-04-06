Image caption Police said it appeared that Charles had been struck by a reversing 4x4

A boy who was killed in an accident on a farm in Symington in South Lanarkshire on Thursday has been named by police.

Charles Kimm, who was eight, died after a 4x4 with a trailer is thought to have struck him while reversing through a gate at Wyndales Lodge.

Emergency services were called to the farm at about 15:00 but the young boy died at the scene.

Strathclyde Police described the accident as "tragic".

An inquiry is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A spokeswoman for Strathclyde Police said: "Around 2.55pm, we were notified of a tragic accident which occurred on a farm in the Symington area, which has resulted in the death of a child."