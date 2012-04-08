A 22-year-old pedestrian is in a critical condition after being struck by a police van on the Isle of Arran.

The incident occurred on the A841 in Brodick at about 22:00 on Saturday.

The man was taken by helicopter to the Southern General hospital in Glasgow, where his condition was described as "critical but stable".

Stratchlyde Police said the police van was responding to a call at the time of the incident.

An inquiry into the incident is to be overseen by Central Scotland Police.