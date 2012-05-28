Image caption Officers were called to the scene near Milngavie early on Saturday morning

Police have released the name of a man whose body was discovered on a small stretch of the West Highland Way.

Scott Stirling was found at Allander Water, near Clober Road, Milngavie, at 07:15 on Saturday. Police are treating the 31-year-old's death as suspicious.

Another 31-year-old man was found with head injuries in the same area in the early hours of Saturday.

Andrew Thompson, 25, has appeared in private at Dumbarton Sheriff Court in connection with the assault.

Mr Thompson, from Carstairs village, South Lanarkshire, was charged with assault to severe injury.

He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination.

Police appeal

The alleged victim of the assault, who has not been named, is in a stable condition at Glasgow's Western Infirmary.

Det Insp Alan Hunter, of Strathclyde Police, said: "We believe that Scott died between 11:30pm and 7:15am on the morning of Saturday.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Allander Water near to the Staney Bridge and saw anything that may be of assistance to our inquiries to come forward.

"It has been established that Scott had been in the company of two males on Friday evening although we have yet to clarify when he left their company. I would ask anyone who saw three males together in the Milngavie area to speak to police."