A driver who hit a pedestrian while speeding in Glasgow city centre - leaving him in a wheelchair for four months - has been fined £3,600.

Andrew Hanley, 23, admitted hitting David Shirra on Argyle Street, on 1 May 2010, while speeding at almost 50mph.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that Mr Shirra suffered a broken leg in three places, four torn ligaments, a broken pelvis and bruising to his brain.

Hanley, a soldier from Gourock, was also banned from driving for one year.

The court heard that the incident happened as Mr Shirra emerged from Buchanan Street at about 00:45 and crossed Argyle Street.

As he walked towards the road and crossed - when the green man was not showing - he broke into a run as he saw Hanley's car approaching him at speed.

He was hit by the car and tossed into the air.

Police arrived on the scene and Hanley identified himself as the driver of the car.

An officer was able to calculate Hanley was travelling at about 47mph before the collision in the 30mph area.

He later pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.