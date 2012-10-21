Man's body found in Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
- 21 October 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man's body has been discovered in Bellahouston Park on the southside of Glasgow.
Strathclyde Police said it was found in the park shortly before 09:00 on Sunday.
They are treating the death as unexplained while inquiries are being carried out.
Police said the identity of the dead man had yet to be established. A post mortem examination is due to be carried out.