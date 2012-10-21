Image caption The man's body was found in Bellahouston Park

A man's body has been discovered in Bellahouston Park on the southside of Glasgow.

Strathclyde Police said it was found in the park shortly before 09:00 on Sunday.

They are treating the death as unexplained while inquiries are being carried out.

Police said the identity of the dead man had yet to be established. A post mortem examination is due to be carried out.