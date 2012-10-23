A convicted sex offender who admitted luring a man with learning difficulties away from a hospital and raping him has been jailed for seven years.

Paul McAllister, 33, enticed the 42-year-old man from Monklands Hospital accident and emergency department on 20 December last year.

He later raped the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in a wooded area in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire.

McAllister will be supervised for a further three years after his release.

During a previous hearing, the High Court in Glasgow was told that the victim spent time at the hospital as "he felt safe there".

'Very frightened'

Advocate depute Gillian Wade, prosecuting, said: "It was while he was there, that the accused approached him and encouraged him to leave with him saying he could get him a girlfriend.

"He recalls that the accused approached him from behind in the wooded area and placed his arm round his throat.

"He was very frightened and tried to punch his attacker. He was told if he tried that again he would be killed."

After the attack, McAllister went to his victim's home with him.

Police, who had been alerted to the victim's disappearance from the hospital, later went to his home.

When they arrived, the victim rushed to the door, hugged a police officer and told him: "He is there don't let him near me."

The man also told officers that McAllister had raped him.

McAllister, who has a previous sexual offence conviction from 1999, forced his victim to give evidence, but pleaded guilty halfway through his evidence.