Police trace woman, 66, over OAP crash in East Kilbride
Police have traced a woman following a road crash in South Lanarkshire which seriously injured an elderly woman.
The 90-year-old was struck by a car as it left the Lloyds Pharmacy car park on Quebec Drive, East Kilbride, at about 17:00 on 20 November.
After stopping momentarily, the female driver then continued. The OAP later required surgery on her leg and foot.
Police said the 66-year-old woman who was traced would be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.
