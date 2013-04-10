Scottish Water fined for sewage spill at nature reserve
Scottish Water has been fined £20,000 after overflow from a sewage treatment works was discharged twice at an RSPB nature reserve in Renfrewshire.
The utility firm admitted two charges of pollution after the incidents closed the wetlands at Castle Semple Loch, Lochwinnoch, twice during October 2010.
Paisley Sheriff Court heard the problem stemmed from an electrical fault which went unrepaired for 44 days.
Scottish Water was fined £4,000 on the first charge and £16,000 on the second.
The court heard how the spills saw untreated sewage engulf areas around the loch, "smothering" plant life and starving the surrounding water of oxygen.
Clean-up operation
Due to concerns over the significant risk posed to members of the public, the loch was closed and access prohibited until a major clean-up operation had been completed.
The court was told that the affected area had been smothered in brown sludge, which could readily be identified both my smell and sight.
After it had all been cleared, the site took "a matter of months" to recover.
There had, however, been no long-term effects on the eco system and the main impact had been on public amenities due to the concerns raised over health risks posed.
Speaking after the case, Craig Harris, head of the Crown Office wildlife and environmental unit, said: "This incident prompted a number of complaints and caused a great deal of public concern and disruption. Access to Castle Semple Loch had to be closed off for over a week.
"The situation that developed was entirely avoidable. Scottish Water was aware of the potential harm that could be caused if this vital equipment was not repaired.
"A proactive programme of inspection and maintenance is far preferable to enforcement and punishment after the damage to the environment has been done."