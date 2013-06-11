Police make arrest after Greenock death of James Small
- 11 June 2013
Police have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with the death of a another man in Inverclyde at the weekend.
Officers had been investigating the discovery of a body at a flat in Greenock on Sunday, 9 June.
The dead man was later identified as James Small, who was 64.
The man arrested by police is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.