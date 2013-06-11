Glasgow & West Scotland

Police make arrest after Greenock death of James Small

  • 11 June 2013

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with the death of a another man in Inverclyde at the weekend.

Officers had been investigating the discovery of a body at a flat in Greenock on Sunday, 9 June.

The dead man was later identified as James Small, who was 64.

The man arrested by police is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites