Two people have been injured in a crash involving three vehicles in Argyll.

Police said a 29-year-old man appeared to lose control of his Ford Mondeo, on the A85, near Cruachan Power Station at Loch Awe, at 09:10 on Thursday.

The eastbound car then hit a Vauxhall Vivaro van and an Audi A4 estate travelling in the opposite direction.

The Mondeo driver and the 34-year-old female driver of the Audi are being treated in hospital. The male driver of the Vauxhall van, 42, was uninjured.

The 29-year-old Mondeo driver sustained serious injuries to his legs and suffered a collapsed lung.

He was airlifted to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where he is in a stable condition.

The 34-year-old female driver of the Audi sustained a serious wrist injury and was taken to Lorne and Islands District Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Alexandra Hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.